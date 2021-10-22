Warren County Public Schools will return to a mask-optional policy effective Nov. 1, Superintendent Rob Clayton announced Thursday.
Clayton said he was making the recommendation based on several local indicators, such as improvements to local hospital capacity, the community virus incidence rate, the district’s quarantine rate and its quarantine numbers.
“Based on these metrics, we’re optimistic that we can continue to provide in-person instruction five days per week with masks being an option," Clayton said during the district’s school board meeting on Thursday.
Masks will however remain a requirement on the district’s school buses, Clayton said, given that students are in close proximity with one another for extended periods. Masks will be recommended — though not required — in the district’s school facilities and at extracurricular activities.
The change is also accompanied by a shift in the district’s quarantine policy, Clayton added.
“In addition to the option of wearing a mask Nov. 1, only symptomatic students at that point and individuals will be required to quarantine” if they are a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case, Clayton said.
Clayton also addressed the question of whether the school district was being too hasty in rolling back its universal masking policy.
The Food and Drug Administration is set to craft recommendations pertaining to vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks. President Joe Biden’s administration also recently announced a plan to ensure the vaccine is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available should it win pediatric approval.
“Under this scenario, it would most likely require us to remain in masks through November and perhaps much of December,” Clayton said, contending the mandate would be protracted and extended into January 2022.
Citing the current local metrics, Clayton reiterated that the district is “cautiously optimistic” it can continue offering in-person instruction with a mask-optional approach.
As to why the district isn’t immediately pivoting to a mask-optional policy, Clayton said the district will need additional time to communicate with parents and promised another update sometime in the coming week.
That said, “We’ll continue to revisit the mask guidelines as necessary,” Clayton said.
Thursday’s board meeting also featured public comments from many in the community, including some parents, who opposed universal masking.
On that front, one parent called masking “ridiculous” and said she had several studies on hand to prove her point.
“I’m telling you masks do not work,” the woman said.
Another woman said she was thankful the district was opting to lift the requirement.
"The anxiety that comes with these masks ... thank you for just giving us the option of not having to do this every day," another woman told the board.
During time set aside for board member comments, Amy Duvall said she was grateful to see the district moving ahead with a mask-optional policy. Duvall said the mask requirement could be contributing to an uptick in mental health referrals for students.
“Those are undoubtedly because of the isolation the students have experienced through COVID and possibly even from wearing masks,” Duvall said. “I think that most students are going to be happy to be able to take them off.”