Warren County Public Schools is launching a campaign to help communities affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The county schools are collecting gift cards this week to be sent to schools in the region affected by devastating flash floods that as of Monday left 35 people dead and several more people missing.
Gift cards for retailers such as Dollar General, Lowe's and Walmart as well as Amazon and Visa can be dropped off at the Warren County Board of Education building at 303 Lovers Lane from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day this week through Friday.
All four county high schools will have a drive-thru set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to collect gift cards as well.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said he had been in close contact with superintendents in eastern Kentucky school districts since last week and spent time with them on a conference call Monday morning ahead of the announcement of the plan.
"We're going to collect donations throughout this week and get those in the hands of our family resource center coordinators at each of those affected schools, because they know their families the best and they know how to ensure that these donations get into the right hands," Clayton said.
When tornadoes blew through the county in December, WCPS facilities were used for temporary shelter and as a collection point for supplies.
Clayton said he felt fortunate to be able now to provide relief to others facing long-term recovery prospects.
"We know full well what it's like to be in the center of the storm, if you will, and trying to coordinate relief efforts," Clayton said. "It's a blessing to be in a position now where we can be on the outside and be the ones that they can lean on us, whether it's for these monetary donations or for any guidance."
The superintendent's announcement came during a media availability Monday after receiving the 2023 Kentucky Superintendent of the Year Award from the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
Clayton said that while the recognition is an individual award, it reflects the contributions of all WCPS employees.
"This is something we all can celebrate as we continue to try and take care of our students and families," Clayton said.
The award comes with a $5,000 check that will be awarded as a scholarship to a graduating senior in the upcoming academic year.
"This is one small example of where we'll be able to position a student in a spot where they can be successful in post-secondary education," Clayton said.
The first day of the 2022-23 school year is scheduled for Aug. 10, and Clayton said he was "cautiously optimistic" about there being fewer pandemic-related disruptions to the scheduled compared to previous years.
"We know the pandemic is not over and we will continue to exercise caution in terms of promoting good healthy hygiene and monitoring our students and staff as they experience symptoms that could be related to COVID or any illness," Clayton said. "Our focus is to as best we can get back into those normal routines and watching our kids thrive."