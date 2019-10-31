Warren County Public Schools will host a job fair in an effort to fill classified staff positions.
WCPS spokeswoman Morgan Watson said openings range from school bus drivers and cafeteria workers to custodians, special education aides and maintenance workers.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the district’s central office at 303 Lovers Lane.
The ideal candidate will be “someone who loves children and has a desire to work with them,” Watson said.
Applicants should dress in business attire and bring three professional references and a resume, Watson said. The district’s human resources staff will be on hand to accept resumes and help candidates apply for employment.
Candidates can go to warrencountyschools.org for more information and visit applitrack.com/warren/onlineapp for a list of open positions.
