Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Rich Pond Elementary kindergartener Hannah Knight looks around at students filing into the new school building for the first day of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Rich Pond Elementary kindergartener Hannah Knight looks around at students filing into the new school building for the first day of the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents file into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, as Warren County Public Schools welcomes students back for the 2022-23 school year.
Hundreds of students and their parents filed into the new Rich Pond Elementary School building early Wednesday morning, eager to check out the school's new features, meet their teachers and reunite with friends.
Warren County Public Schools began the new school year Wednesday, welcoming students back to both existing and new schools.
Rich Pond, for preschool through sixth grade students, broke ground on its new $20.7 million, 92,000-square-foot facility in 2020, and demolished the former 50-year-old building in June 2022.
"It's pretty awesome," Rich Pond Elementary Principal Derick Marr said between waving to and hugging kids as they arrived to school. "We're thankful for the staff, kids and the community. We're going to continue to keep the community feel of Rich Pond and maintain our academic standards."
The new school features new technology, updated infrastructure, larger classrooms and one of the district's first in-school storm safety shelters.
The building can also accommodate up to 870 students with preschool, nearly 100 more than last year in the old facility, according to Marr.
Curriculum Coordinator Andrea Price, who is starting her sixth year at the school, said she's most excited about the amount of space in the new building.
"We were out of space in the other school, so we have some more space and a lot more kids," she said. "I think we were so limited by the things we could do last year because of the lack of space, so the opportunities are endless at this point."
Bowling Green Independent Schools resume classes Tuesday.