Public access has been restricted again at the Warren County Regional Jail as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several inmates and staff to quarantine.
An administrative order from Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon closed the jail’s administrative offices and Class D office to public walk-in traffic effective Tuesday.
In-person attorney visitations are also terminated under the order, and home incarceration meetings will be conducted by appointment only.
The order will remain in effect through Jan. 4.
“There are several inmate cells and staff members on quarantine at this time,” the order said. “Inmate family members may still bring prescribed medications ... to be received by medical staff. Facial coverings must be worn at all times.”
Attorneys representing jailed clients are asked to contact the jail by phone to schedule appointments for remote meetings that are conducted through video conferencing equipment installed at the jail in March at the pandemic’s outset.
Family members are encouraged to add funds to inmate accounts electronically and continue remote visitation through video kiosks installed at the jail as part of a contract with Securus Technologies.
The remote visitation program also went online in March, and callers pay a fee to talk with inmates, with part of the money going toward funding jail programs.
“These precautions are being put in place to minimize further exposure for our inmates and our jail staff,” the order said. “We have been able to maintain a safe environment throughout the pandemic due to hard work and strict cleaning/sanitation procedures by our inmates and jail staff.”
Visitations, volunteer programs and public access to administrative offices at the jail were suspended via an administrative order in March, though restrictions were lifted four months later.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
