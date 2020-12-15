Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, an outbreak has occurred at Warren County Regional Jail, with 101 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight staffers, including Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon, also testing positive.
The outbreak began about a week ago, and in response the jail has suspended movement within the facility except for emergencies and necessary virtual court appearances.
All non-essential functions have been suspended to allow jail staff to be involved in monitoring inmates and assisting medical staff in the evaluation and care of inmates.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Harmon said that in addition to the 101 positive tests among inmates, another 92 inmates have tests pending and additional tests are being performed daily.
"At this time, the majority of the inmates who are testing positive are asymptomatic," Harmon said in the release. "There are no inmates experiencing severe symptoms and we have no inmates who are requiring hospitalization."
Harmon shared his own experience with the virus in a recent social media post.
On Monday night, the jailer posted a link on his Facebook page to a news report of the delivery of the first COVID-19 vaccinations to Bowling Green.
In the post, Harmon disclosed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
"The first few days have been worse than I expected," Harmon said in the post. "I can only relate it to the flu times 10 with respiratory issues, hellish body aches and a high fever just for kicks."
Harmon went on to say he believed he was past the worst stage of his symptoms and has been working from home in an isolated virtual office while his family is under quarantine.
He also lauded the work of medical professionals, first responders and other emergency services workers during the pandemic and urged people to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public.
Jail staff who have tested positive or have results pending are off duty until cleared by the Barren River District Health Department to return to work.
While other county jails in the region and state prisons have experienced outbreaks of the virus among inmates and staff, Warren County had no positive inmates until the current outbreak.
The jail contracts with Southern Health Partners to provide medical care to inmates.
Harmon said that deputies and medical staff were working to ensure efficient testing and triaging of inmates and treatment of symptoms.
The jail will also be in frequent communication with the local health department, Warren County Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Corrections, U.S. Marshals Service and other agencies as they address the outbreak.
