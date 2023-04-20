Deputies responding to a report of a stolen car made an arrest Wednesday after learning the car had crashed.
According to court records, the Warren County Sheriff's Office was called to Walmart on Morgantown Road on a report of a disturbance Wednesday.
Deputies met with a man who reported that his 2005 Cadillac had been stolen the previous day and he had notified police at the time.
On Wednesday, the man told deputies he had seen the vehicle and began following it on Nashville Road and Interstate 165 and took a picture of the driver.
As deputies spoke with the man, they were notified by dispatch that the vehicle may have been involved in a crash on Prices Chapel Road near the Green River Gun Club.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was found damaged from a crash near the gun club, and footprints were found in the mud leading away from the car toward the wood line.
Deputies found several guns and a jewelry box containing jewelry near the wood line, and the car's key fob was found a short distance away, the sheriff's office said.
As deputies continued searching, a man, later identified as Adi Trstenjak, rode up on a four-wheeler.
The man matched the picture taken by the car theft victim, and he was arrested after a short foot pursuit during which a deputy deployed a stun gun, court records show.
Trstenjak, 21, address unknown, gave different names and dates of birth to deputies and reported having swallowed four grams of methamphetamine, leading to him being transported to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, according to an arrest citation.
After being released from the hospital, Trstenjak was taken to Warren County Regional Jail and booked on charges of receiving stolen property (valued at $10,000 or more), receiving stolen property (valued at $1,000 to $10,000), theft by unlawful taking (valued at $1,000-$10,000), first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree fleeing or evading police, giving an officer false identifying information, resisting arrest and third-degree criminal trespassing.
