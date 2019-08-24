The deaths of two people whose bodies were found Saturday in the 1000 block of North Hewitt Lane were the result of an apparent murder-suicide, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
Stacy W. Smith, 45, fatally shot his wife, 48-year-old Lorie L. Smith, during a domestic dispute in the early morning hours on Friday, then used the same weapon to kill himself, according to a news release from the WCSO.
————
PREVIOUS REPORT: The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths at a residence on North Hewitt Road.
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies found two deceased individuals inside a home at 1000 North Hewitt Lane. Both bodies are being sent for autopsies in Louisville, a news release said.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating further, but police said in the news release that the preliminary investigation does not warrant any public concern related to the deaths.
The WCSO and KSP were assisted on scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the Medical Center EMS, the release said.
