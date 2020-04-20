Deputy Phillip Gaines of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office keeps a daily exercise routine, performing two – sometimes three – sets targeting his left knee, ankle and wrist.
The workouts test Gaines’ endurance and his tolerance for pain, but they are crucial exercises to regain the range of motion he lost after being involved in a serious crash while on patrol.
“Some days are better than others,” said Gaines, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who returned to his Bowling Green home April 9 after spending several weeks hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Gaines’ life was transformed March 11, when he was traveling in his patrol cruiser on Upper Stone Avenue after responding with another deputy to a call for service.
A pickup truck crossed the center line and struck Gaines’ cruiser head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gaines had to be extricated from his vehicle and was eventually treated for fractured ribs, a partially collapsed lung and fractures to his left arm, left leg and pelvis, court records show.
The driver of the truck, Derek Cordell, was suspected of being impaired and was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Gaines said he remembers seeing the truck jump a curb in the moments before the crash. “I have no recollection of the impact,” he said. “I remember afterward getting pulled out, there was extreme pain to my left leg and my hearing was in and out.”
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower and Chief Deputy Kevin Wiles were among Gaines’ first visitors at the hospital. Gaines’ brother and sister, who both live in Nashville, also made regular visits until the coronavirus pandemic caused restrictions to hospital visitations.
Gaines spent two weeks at the main hospital, undergoing surgeries that involved the insertion of two rods into his left forearm and a rod in his lower left leg, along with two skin grafts to treat a large wound to his left leg.
He was then transferred to Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital before his return home.
“I’m thankful to be alive,” Gaines said.
In addition to his daily exercises, Gaines, who lives alone and uses a wheelchair and a walker, is visited each day by a nurse who cleans and rebandages his injured leg. A physical therapist comes twice a week to work with Gaines on improving his range of motion.
His colleagues at the sheriff’s office visit him every day as well, bringing him food. Relatives living in town also come by to help with laundry and other errands.
“I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of people constantly checking on me,” Gaines said, also mentioning his faith and friends at Hillvue Heights Church as important to his recovery. “I’ve been independent all my life and when you get broke down, it’s great to know that help is just a phone call away. It’s a far cry from what I’m used to having, but it’s good to lean on people.”
Gaines said he misses the workplace camaraderie he shares with his colleagues on third shift, and he hopes that he can walk unassisted in four to six months.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to take care of him during this difficult time,” Hightower said. “At this particular time, we’re just relying on what the doctors say and hope that he continues the healing process. ... A lot of people have reached out since his injury and let us know the kind words he has spoken, even to those he has had to take into custody, have been very impactful on them and helped them turn their lives around.”
