Several pieces of mail were found in the streets of neighborhoods Thursday morning in the southern part of Warren County, and deputies are seeking more information.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to Southwind Drive for a report of mail in the road.
Deputies found open mailboxes and envelopes, Amazon packages and other mail scattered on both sides of the road throughout the neighborhood.
Investigation found a path of mail strewn on streets in the Ivan Downs neighborhood, discovering it on Neal Howell Road to the intersection of Southwind Drive, onto Dillard Road, around the Summit neighborhood and into Hunters Crossing, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies collected the mail and took it to the post office, while residents out walking found some mail and returned it to its listed address.
Anyone with video footage or other information about the incident may contact the sheriff's office at 270-842-1633.
