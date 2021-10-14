A Bowling Green man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen truck was arrested Thursday after reportedly barricading himself in a house.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a stolen truck on Sunnyside Gott Road when the truck passed law enforcement.
Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but it continued onto Interstate 65, traveling south, the WCSO said.
Deputies and members of Kentucky State Police attempted to stop the truck, which continued on to Scottsville Road and was found abandoned off Ewing Ford Road a short time later.
Deputies saw a man, later identified as Justin Hensley, fleeing from the area and into a house where he barricaded himself in a room, according to WCSO.
Law enforcement eventually made contact with Hensley, 37, and arrested him on charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and operating on a suspended license.