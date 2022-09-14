A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement was provided with recordings that appeared to show him discussing plans to murder his wife.
Jeffrey Young, 51, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder.
Young was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court on the two counts. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.
An arrest citation said a confidential informant provided Warren County Sheriff’s Office detectives with two audio recordings from Sept. 6 and Sept. 12 in which Young approached the informant about carrying out the killing of his wife for money.
During the Sept. 6 recording, Young allegedly tells the informant about possible ways for the killing to be staged.
“One idea was that he could take her to a trashy bar, get her drunk and someone could come and start an altercation with her,” Young’s arrest citation said. “They could then shoot her and take off. He stated that he needed some time to ‘kiss his wife’s ---’ to make it look like they were happy together so no one would be suspicious of him because they do fight a lot.”
In the recording, Young allegedly tells the informant that he wants the death to look accidental and they discussed staging a robbery at his wife’s workplace.
The informant tells Young that they have a cousin that can set up the plan, the citation said.
In the Sept. 12 recording, Young allegedly tells the informant that he went to his wife’s workplace over the weekend while she was gone and made sure that no cameras were there.
Young mentions his wife’s name and place of business to the informant, said that she usually works up front and that her brother keeps a gun in the business that she does not know how to use, the citation said.
Young mentions he “has good vibes” with the informant and tells them that he doesn’t have any money on him but can get some money for them either that day or the next day, the arrest citation said.
“When (Young) left the (informant’s) residence on this date, detectives observed him leaving the residence and secured photographs of his person and vehicle,” the citation said, noting that Young was photographed with a 2019 Land Rover registered to him.
The informant reported to law enforcement that Young had been giving the informant money to fix the car they will use to get away after the plan is carried out, the citation said.
“(Young) has paid $400 to get new tires but has promised to give more money to fix (the informant’s) windshield,” the citation said.
Detectives have seen text message exchanges between Young and the informant, and the informant has told law enforcement they are confident that Young wants his wife dead, court records show.
Young was detained Tuesday by law enforcement and taken to the Bowling Green Police Department for an interview.
Detectives asked Young if he had ever been in the location where the conversations with the informant are alleged to have taken place, at which point Young said he had never been to that location and did not know anyone from that area.
Young then said he wished to speak with an attorney, his citation said.
Young remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $100,000 cash bond.
