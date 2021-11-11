A chili cook-off and silent auction organized by the Warren County Sheriff's Office will benefit a toddler with cancer.
The fundraiser for Easton Scruggs is set to take place from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Western Kentucky University Ag Center on Elrod Road.
All proceeds from the event will go directly to the family of Easton, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops in nerve tissue and typically affects children younger than 5.
Easton is the son of a Warren County dispatcher.
Teams can be organized to enter the cook-off, and a gun raffle will be held at the fundraiser in addition to a silent auction.
Craft booth spaces are also available at the fundraiser for $25.
For more information, contact Warren County dispatch supervisor Candy Hood at 270-784-5283 or candace.hood@ky.gov