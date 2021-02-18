Winter road conditions are believed to have contributed to a crash that resulted in the death Wednesday of a Bowling Green man.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Richpond Rockfield Road when it went off the shoulder. The driver, Wesley Terry Walker, 72, overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence in the 2700 block of Richpond Rockfield Road.
Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office.
