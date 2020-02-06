The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in an armed home invasion about 1:10 a.m. Thursday at the Stillwater Apartments at 5878 Old Nashville Loop Road in Bowling Green.
According to a news release from the WCSO, “unidentified offenders knocked down an apartment’s patio fence and then forced entry through the rear door. Once inside, one armed suspect held the resident at gunpoint and took his cellphone as the other offender went through the rest of the apartment.”
The offenders then fled the scene. The cellphone is the only item known to have been stolen during the incident.
Deputies found the phone along Nashville Road next to Green River Rentals via the Find My iPhone app.
According to the release, the suspects were described as black males with black ski masks who were armed with a pistol. Neighbors also reported seeing the same suspects running from the building.
“The neighbors reported that the suspects got into a white (Cadillac) Escalade, with a rear passenger side window taped up,” according to the release, adding that the SUV was parked near the apartments’ mailboxes.
