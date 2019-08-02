For at least the past four decades, Warren County sheriffs and deputies have worn the same tan uniforms.
But this week, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office began the process of upgrading its habiliment with a test run and request for public feedback.
On Tuesday, several deputies modeled some of the potential options, which were in varying shades of green. Their photos have been posted to the agency’s Facebook page and have drawn more than 100 mostly supportive comments.
“It was a wear-and-fit day to test them out and to allow the community to take a look and get their input, because that’s equally important,” Sheriff Brett Hightower said.
Despite the fun of modeling new looks, the agency is taking the change seriously. Several deputies led the charge to find a new uniform, and the office even created an Employee Uniform Committee.
The WCSO will keep the same letter gear, bags, pins and shoes, but wants to switch to more durable shirts and pants, which currently cost about $100 per set. Each person usually has three sets, according to Hightower.
The current fabrics, especially in the pants, don’t hold well against active use or rural terrain and might only last a year.
The proposed uniforms will be a “similar price, but hopefully better material,” Hightower said.
Hightower also wants the uniforms to be comfortable and maintain a clean, professional look – and hopefully save money in the long run.
Hightower has seen a dark brown uniform from the 1950s, but he’s not sure exactly when the agency switched to tan. He believes green might feel fresh for the folks who have been wearing the same outfit for years.
And upon the first look, he said he’s “open to it.”
Hightower might recommend one more test run before making the final selection.
He welcomes feedback over the next couple months on the agency’s Facebook or Twitter accounts or website.
As for Friday afternoon, the photos had received 124 comments. Many commenters embraced the green look, while others expressed concerns about comfort in hot weather or potentially looking too much like a park ranger or forester. Some people simply preferred the tan and brown.
