Warren County Public Schools will have a bit more manpower devoted to keeping students and staff safe when the district again opens its doors to the public.
Warren Fiscal Court gave its approval Friday for Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower to add a supervisory school resource officer position. This person, to be housed at the district’s central office on Lovers Lane, will be the 11th school resource officer in the district and will oversee the 10 officers in schools.
Funded by a 2018 property tax hike, the county school system doubled its number of SROs last year and now has one in each high school and middle school, plus one who serves alternative schools and one “floater” who visits elementary schools.
Hightower said this addition helps his office and the county school system comply with the mandates of school safety legislation passed by the Kentucky General Assembly last year.
Senate Bill 1, or the School Safety and Resiliency Act, called for establishing a state school safety marshal, conducting risk assessments, boosting safety and prevention training, requiring superintendents to appoint a school safety coordinator, increasing awareness of suicide prevention efforts, encouraging collaboration with law enforcement and hiring more counselors and school resource officers in school districts.
“This person will be in a supervisory role and will help orchestrate a lot of the requirements of Senate Bill 1,” Hightower said.
The sheriff said the timing is good to create this position because the school district’s director of school safety, Jay Wilson, is retiring at the end of July. Wilson, a retired police officer who also served as the district’s energy manager, coordinates the SRO program but is not a sheriff’s office employee.
“Our chief deputy has to oversee all SROs now,” Hightower said. “This new person will handle all that. It’s a huge benefit to us and the school district.”
Hightower said the school district will pick up the salary and expenses for the position, with the only sheriff’s office expense being $3,500 a year for expenses related to the officer’s vehicle.
Chris McIntyre, chief financial officer for the school district, said his budget devotes $75,000 a year in salary and other expenses for the SRO supervisor position.
“We thought it would be a positive step to have someone to supervise all our SROs and fill in some at our elementary schools,” McIntyre said. “They will also make sure we’re in compliance with Senate Bill 1.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon is on board with creating the new position, saying at Friday’s online meeting: “It’s obviously the right thing to do for the safety of students and teachers.”
Hightower would like to have the SRO supervisor position filled before the start of the 2020-21 school year, but there is currently no start date as education officials grapple with how best to reopen public schools that have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
