Two people were arrested Thursday after the vehicle in which they were stopped was found to have been reported stolen.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a Hyundai Sonata traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Russellville Road and Browning Road.
Deputies found that the temporary tag on the vehicle had been altered and the car had been reported stolen.
The driver, Zelda Priddy, 29, and Scott Mitchell Johnson, 38, both of Bowling Green, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (greater than $500 but less than $10,000) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Priddy was also charged with speeding, no registration plate and no operator's license.
