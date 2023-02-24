WCSO: Victim in house fire was murdered, suspect arrested JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sean A. Birge Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man found dead in a house fire on Monday was determined by authorities to have been a homicide victim, and a suspect was arrested Thursday.According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted at 3:53 a.m. Monday to assist the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fire at 678 Penns Chapel Road.The house was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. After the fire was extinguished, the body of Wendell Leon Reynolds Jr., 45, of Bowling Green, was found inside the home. Investigators from the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Kentucky State Fire Marshal's office were notified and responded to investigate.An autopsy attributed the cause of Reynolds's death to injuries inconsistent with an exposure to fire, and the investigation continued, the sheriff's office said. Sean Alexander Birge, 28, of Bowling Green, was developed as a person of interest by law enforcement after multiple interviews, and WCSO detectives traveled to Clarksville to interview him.During that interview, Birge provided details linking him to the fire and confessed to causing Reynolds's death, the sheriff's office said.Birge was arrested and booked into Montgomery County, Tenn., jail on a warrant charging him with murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.Authorities are now seeking to extradite Birge back to Warren County to face those charges. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne dead in house fireFatal overdose results in arrest of BG man on drug chargesWhat will my legacy be?Smallhouse Road roundabouts don't thrill residentsMichael Drake 'Mike' Dodson Jr.Dr. Larry James WinnOverdose death leads to arrest, seizure of fentanyl and methWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBG man arraigned in officer impersonation caseBG murder suspect back in court with new attorney Images Videos State News Ky Senate backs liability insurance protections for teachers Bill advances to expand address confidentiality program Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky officer's gun discharges, wounding 2 teens Democrat wins seat in GOP-dominated Kentucky Senate National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:34 p.m. EST Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power AP News Summary at 1:37 p.m. EST Stocks drop on inflation data, head for worst week of year Jonas Brothers announce new album, Broadway shows in March POLITICAL NEWS FDA's tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism N. Carolina speaker, lawmaker uninjured after SUV rammed White House braces for ruling on abortion pill's fate Indiana lawmakers discard immigrant driving cards proposal The AP Interview: Biden ready to run, US first lady says Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView