A woman who reportedly caused damage in a Smiths Grove convenience store was taken into custody on multiple charges.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office was contacted at 2:56 a.m. Tuesday regarding a woman who was shooting outside the Speedway/Marathon store in Smiths Grove. The woman reportedly set a fire at the front door of the building and shot out the front glass.
A deputy made contact with the woman inside the store, and she was pursued through the business by a deputy after refusing to obey commands, the sheriff's office said.
At one point, the woman tried to strike a deputy in the head with a Maglite before breaking out a window and attempting to use a glass shard as a weapon, the sheriff's office said.
Fleeing into the parking lot, she attempted to enter a police cruiser and then began hitting the hood before she was hit with a stun gun as she attempted to run toward the road, according to the sheriff's office.
While on the ground, the deputy tried to get the woman to get rid of the glass shard as she swung it in an attempt to cut the deputy, WCSO said.
The woman, later identified as Amanda Kay May, 46, of Campbellsville, got to her feet, ran across the road toward McDonald's and then to the Interstate 65 southbound ramp, WCSO said.
After a second deputy arrived, May was hit again by a stun gun, and she dropped the glass and was arrested, WCSO said.
May was transported to The Medical Center for treatment of what the sheriff's office described as severe cuts to her hands.
A 30-second video clip posted Tuesday to the WCSO Facebook page appears to show a woman wielding a large black object toward a deputy attempting to control the situation.
May faces charges of third-degree assault, arson, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and public intoxication.