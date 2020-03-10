WDNS FM D93 among top 50 finalists for Crystal Radio Awards

For the fourth time in recent years, Bowling Green’s classic rock radio station WDNS D93 FM has been nominated for a National Broadcasting Association Crystal Award.
Each year, the awards are presented to 10 radio stations across the country “that demonstrate a commitment to outstanding public service, innovation and excellence in the radio industry,” the NAB website said.
“In our business, it’s one of the most prestigious awards you can be nominated for,” D93 morning show host Tony Rose said, “and it shows the radio station’s involvement in the community.”
Before this year’s nomination, D93 was chosen as a finalist in 2016, won the award in 2017 and received another nomination in 2019.
“To have a chance to win it again in 2020 … (is) really great for Bowling Green and southern Kentucky to have a chance to spotlight some of the work that’s being done here in our local community, on a national level,” Rose said.
Rose, who hosts “The Tony Rose Show” on weekday mornings, said the application process is stringent.
“You have to document every single thing (the station has) done in the community, not only as a supporting sponsor, but as a primary sponsor as well.”
D93 is involved in numerous community events including the family-friendly “Rockin’ Trick or Treat” around Halloween and most recently, Hospice of South Central Kentucky’s annual Chocolate Festival.
The station also takes pride in its work with the local nonprofit Stuff the Bus, which donates supplies to area schools. Rose helped create that event.
“Being able to give back week-to-week, 52 weeks a year in our community – that’s what is important for us here at D93,” Rose said.
People have been waking up and rocking out with the station since the Daily News Broadcasting Co. first began making waves in the radio industry in 1973.
It was originally called D98 and aired on 98.3 FM, but around the mid-1990s, WDNS switched to 93.3 FM and became D93.
Program director and host Bryan Locke, who has been with the company off and on since 1983, said over the past 30 years he has “become emotionally drawn to this thing we call radio and music.”
“It’s fun that you’re entrusted with this medium,” Locke said. “They give us the wherewithal to see what we can do on a local level every day, and there are not many people who get to do what we get to do, and we realize this. It’s a fun job.”
There are currently eight in-house radio hosts aside from Locke and Rose including Tommy Starr, Steve Meredith, Bob Arizona, Ford Parsons, Greg Martin, Chad Young, Matt Pfefferkorn and Sheila Ash.
Several of the hosts will attend the awards ceremony during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 21.
“It starts with our management all the way through the folks who just do it on the weekends, but it’s truly a team effort to make our community better,” Rose said.
