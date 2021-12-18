Gov. Andy Beshear addresses audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear walks onto the court at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., to address audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear walks off the court at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., after addressing audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear talks with Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and other local officials while waiting to walk onto the court at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., to address audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear talks with local officials while waiting to walk onto the court at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky., to address audience members with a message of hope for the state's tornado victims before the start of the Western Kentucky University men's basketball game against the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Gov. Andy Beshear offered a message of hope to local tornado victims Saturday as he addressed fans gathered in Diddle Arena for a fiery showdown between Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville men’s basketball teams.
“While we are hurting – while we have been knocked down – we are not broken,” Beshear said. “What our people need is commitment. Commitment to being there, not only this week and next month, but in the years to come – to replace every single brick, every single structure and to rebuild every single life.”
While the governor’s message drew cheers from the crowd, he also got several jeers, with many in the audience booing as he walked onto the court in Diddle Arena to speak.
Beshear’s surprise address came after a band of tornadoes swept through Kentucky a week ago, killing 78 people as of Saturday and leaving a swath of devastation in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green. Here, 17 people have been killed and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed after multiple tornadoes cut through Warren County.
Speaking earlier during a press briefing in Frankfort on Saturday, Beshear confirmed that all of the people reported missing in the state from the tornadoes have been accounted for, the Associated Press reported. Beshear praised the report by the state’s emergency management officials and hoped it meant no additional people in Kentucky would be found dead from the storm.
There was some confusion over the number of deaths, Beshear said, because his staff believes there have been 78 deaths, though state emergency management officials and the state health department put the current count at 75, the AP reported.
Beshear said officials were working to resolve the discrepancy and added, “I hope they are right," referring to health and emergency management officials.
In Kentucky, Beshear said help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency had been extended to six additional counties and that relief benefits provided for funeral expenses have been increased to $10,000, the AP reported.
“They shouldn’t have to have a cheap funeral for their loved one," he said. “That’s not right.”
Beshear said some homes remain without power or under boil water advisories and that 944 Kentuckians have been given shelter in hotels or state parks.