Warning of “exponential” coronavirus case growth across Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 2,690 new cases, including 70 new cases in Warren County. His report also included 17 new deaths to the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,809.
“The number of people that we lose is compounded when community spread is as high as it is, both when it gets into vulnerable populations – like our long-term care facilities – but also when it overwhelms the health care capacity of a state or a region,” Beshear said. “Now this is happening in real-time across the country.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky’s positivity rate was at 8.82% – meaning the virus continues to rage out of control across the state.
“We have 1,658 Kentuckians in the hospital (for COVID-19),” Beshear said. “That’s up 85 since yesterday … In the last two weeks, it’s up 469 Kentuckians.”
There are currently 390 patients across the state in intensive care units for COVID-19, and 207 need ventilators to breathe.
Locally, the Barren River District Health Department reported a total of 12,647 cases since the pandemic began, with 10,519 recoveries and 157 deaths. The department’s eight-county region encompasses Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties.
The breakdown by cases/recoveries/deaths by county was Barren, 1,633, 19, 1,898; Butler, 446, 16, 538; Edmonson, 298, 13, 369; Hart, 619, 3, 725; Logan, 944, 32, 1,191; Metcalfe, 292, 3, 371; Simpson, 475, 9, 608 and Warren, 5,812, 62, 6,947.
The Allen County Health Department – which is not affiliated with the Barren River district – reported the county now has 682 cases since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 615 cases have recovered. There have been 15 total deaths in Allen County.
Hospitals around Kentucky are already gearing up in anticipation of a shortage of health care workers as coronavirus cases rise and demand for care goes up, Beshear noted. He referenced a University of Kentucky hospital that’s reportedly closing five operating rooms to make space for COVID-19 patients.
That also includes the Bowling Green Medical Center and T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow, he said.
“The Med Center COVID unit and TJ Sampson – both seeing increased cases and increased need for ICU’s,” Beshear said.
“All across this state, we are seeing beds fill up. We are seeing nurses and doctors stretched,” Beshear said. “If we do not stop the exponential growth in cases, we will exceed our health care capacity. We will run out of doctors and nurses that are not sick or not quarantined. We will experience more loss and more death than we have to, and so it’s up to all of us to protect one another … There is not more help coming in the form of additional health care workers from different states.”
The state’s supply of personal protective equipment is in “good shape,” Beshear said Tuesday, although it is looking for more N-95 masks, like other states across the country.
As Kentuckians prepared to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Beshear said Tuesday that the state is seeing a “rush on testing” currently.
Beshear again reminded Kentuckians of his executive order against private, indoor gatherings greater than eight people from now more than two households, urging people to hold small celebrations.
“While we want more people getting tested, we believe that is people getting tested – and if they test negative – they then think they can have a big Thanksgiving,” Beshear said. “It can take time for an infection to show.”
A travel advisory is in effect for 15 states, including nearby Ohio and Missouri. Travelers to those states should self-isolate for 14 days after returning home and watch for symptoms.
Long-term care facilities continue to be under siege by the pandemic, Beshear said. On Tuesday, he reported a new death at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Jessamine County – bringing the death toll there to 28.
“Remember that this is a facility that we kept COVID out of until the middle of October until we saw this exponential growth,” Beshear said. “Now it’s taken 28 individuals who we should have been honoring by wearing masks and working as hard as we can every day to help protect them.”
Last week, Beshear issued a slate of new restrictions, including temporarily closing schools to in-person instruction and ordering restaurants and bars to cease serving food and drinks indoors.
“This pause in certain activities that we’re going through right now is absolutely necessary. Many of the other states are doing it to stop what is exponential growth,” Beshear said.
On Tuesday, he addressed a small number of restaurants that have remained open for indoor service, which Beshear called a “violation of the rule of law.”
“Restaurants that are still open for indoor dining are losing their food permits,” and license to serve alcohol, Beshear said. “That’s going to be a process that’s going to last longer than three weeks if they have to apply to get them back.”
Beshear said the state wants to accommodate restaurants’ efforts to remain open for service, provided they aren’t just creating a new indoor dining experience that could be a coronavirus hotspot. The state is currently reviewing the use of tents by restaurants for outdoor service amid falling temperatures.
Asked about health care workers being threatened with violence or having their personal information leaked online for enforcing mask mandates and other restrictions, Beshear condemned the attacks.
“It’s going on every day, in every health department, to every single worker,” Beshear said. “It is awful, and it is disgusting. Our local health department workers are scared. They’re scared to release their local numbers. They’re scared to do basic enforcement,” Beshear said. “People treating them this way is unacceptable.”
