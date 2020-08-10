Following an afternoon call with Kentucky’s public school superintendents Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended that schools delay in-person classes until Sept. 28 and start the school year virtually.
“We shouldn’t want our kids to be the canaries in the coal mine,” Beshear said, contending that allowing students to return to their classrooms in the height of a pandemic, “I think would be irresponsible.”
Kentucky students have been out of school since mid-March when Beshear asked schools to close as COVID-19 cases climbed. Beshear’s recommendation, which came during his Monday afternoon coronavirus briefing, applies to both public and private schools.
Before Beshear’s guidance Monday, local schools planned to tentatively reopen Aug. 24. Any changes to a district’s school calendar must be made by its local board of education.
Following Beshear’s announcement, Warren County Public Schools said its superintendent was planning to confer with its school board “to determine the district’s next steps.” It wasn’t immediately clear how the Bowling Green Independent School District planned to proceed.
Beshear also announced on Monday 275 new positive COVID-19 cases, but added that because of a recent computer glitch, daily totals of new cases will need to be updated later this week.
“What it’s going to mean this week is we’re going to report, initially, some numbers that are going to be artificially low,” Beshear said Monday. “We will have to revise some of the previous day’s (total of new cases) as more of the information comes in.”
As a result, “What I believe it means is that last week’s numbers were closer to the week before,” Beshear said.
More than 35,000 people in Kentucky have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state had 775 virus-related deaths as of Monday.
Making the case for his recommendation that schools delay in-person instruction, Beshear pointed to several reasons, including a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
“We have been at a place in time where we’ve had almost 12,000 cases in three weeks … The concept that we would try to resume in-person classes at our peak, instead of during a decline, is something that would defy logic, wouldn’t be safe to do,” Beshear said.
Beshear also pointed to a rise of infections in children, seen both in Kentucky and across the country.
His announcement followed a report from CNN that more than 97,000 children across the country tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks of July. During that time, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association found a 40% increase in child coronavirus cases in the states and cities studied.
“It is a myth that kids do not get this virus. It is a myth that kids cannot spread this virus,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said he wanted to avoid unnecessary schools closures that could be disruptive to children: “I have to make a recommendation that gives us a real chance of success.”
Families have also continued to travel outside Kentucky for vacations, Beshear said.
“Every time that happens, you can bring it back to your workplace ... your church, or heaven help us, a school,” Beshear said.
Previously, Beshear asked schools to hold off reopening until the third week of August at the earliest. That recommendation quickly prompted both Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District to revise their school calendars and push start dates back to Aug. 24. Both school systems also planned to offer online instruction for students who opted in.
In other news Monday, Beshear’s administration announced new restrictions for bars and restaurants - with indoor capacity being lifted to 50 percent, up from 25 percent.
The change is effective Tuesday, provided establishments maintain 6 feet of distance between guests, discourage congregating at bars and offer seating for customers.
Additionally, food and drink service must stop by 10 p.m. and bars and restaurants must close by 11 p.m. All staff and customers must wear masks.
