Salina Alexander had a couple reasons – one taking place in Detroit and the other coming from the Motor City – to feel encouraged Tuesday as she walked the picket line on Interstate Drive near the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant.
A GM employee and United Auto Workers member for 30 years (including five at Bowling Green’s Corvette plant), Alexander and a dozen or so UAW Local 2164 members who joined her on the picket line had heard some hopeful news on day 30 of a nationwide strike against GM.
The UAW’s national leadership had summoned local officers to Detroit for a Thursday meeting that could mean negotiators are close to a tentative deal that the local officers could vote on.
“We’re all hopeful that it can come to some kind of conclusion and we can get back to work,” Alexander said. “This has lasted a little bit longer than we anticipated.”
Even with the UAW bumping up its weekly strike pay from $250 to $275, Alexander and the other 900 or so Corvette plant hourly workers who went on strike Sept. 16 said they are feeling the pinch of the longest UAW strike against GM since a 67-day walkout in 1970.
If Alexander needed evidence that she and her fellow Bowling Green workers aren’t enduring this strike alone, she got it Tuesday from an unexpected source.
Donald Gross, an employee of the Chrysler Technology Center near Detroit, took time from his vacation to stop by the Interstate Drive picket line.
A visible reminder that nearly 50,000 UAW workers at 55 total GM facilities are fighting alongside the Bowling Green workers, Gross told Alexander and her fellow picketers: “I just wanted to let you know that we’re with you 100 percent.”
Gross, who has seen firsthand the devastating effects of the strike on GM and automotive-related businesses in Michigan, expressed hope that GM may be feeling pressure to get its plants back in operation.
“Inventories are running out,” he said. “People are calling this a one-state recession because of the impact. It’s affecting everybody, not just the people on the picket line.”
Reasons to believe an end of the strike could be in sight were coming from both the UAW and GM sides of the negotiations.
Not long after UAW leaders called for the Thursday meeting, GM CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss joined in the talks with UAW lead negotiator Terry Dittes on Tuesday morning, leading observers to speculate that the two sides were getting close to agreement on such items as use of temporary workers, health care and commitment to U.S.-based production.
“I think everybody is optimistic,” said Jack Bowers, president of Local 2164. “I believe they (UAW’s national leadership) are going to roll some stuff out to us. I’ve talked to a few people who say they’ve made some progress.”
Even if UAW negotiators present a tentative agreement to the 175 local leaders Thursday, Bowers said it won’t mean an immediate end to the strike.
“It will come to a vote,” he said. “If it passes up there (in Detroit), it will come to the membership.”
Bowers said Detroit isn’t the only area feeling the pressure to get back to work. The Bowling Green plant was supposed to start production of the eighth-generation Corvette late this year, adding a second shift and some 400 workers.
Most of those extra workers have arrived in Bowling Green, coming from some of the four plants that GM shut down last year, but production of the cars with the new mid-engine design has been stuck in neutral.
Local 2164 Bargaining Chairman Jason Watson said last week that the strike has delayed production of the new Corvette.
“We were still making the C7 (seventh-generation Corvette) when the strike happened,” he said. “We still have orders to fill for the C7. We can’t start making the new one until we finish those orders.”
Bowers said he and his fellow union members want to get back to making the sports cars. “We want to go back to work,” he said. “The strike hurts everybody.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.