Craig Carter is glad he saved for a rainy day.
Tim Kanaly is thankful that he and his staff have been through tough times before.
And Gary Browning is hopeful that Bowling Green residents will continue to support local businesses once the coronavirus pandemic has run its course.
All three Bowling Green businessmen are sure to feel the effects of Gov. Andy Beshear’s order Sunday that all of the state’s nonessential businesses close as part of a “social distancing” strategy to slow the spread of a disease that is at the very least giving the economy a bad cold as it infects more Kentuckians by the day.
Kanaly, a partner in Gary Force Honda on Scottsville Road, said the forced closure comes at a time when activity at automobile dealerships like his are just ramping up for the busy season.
“We were getting ready to start our peak season,” Kanaly said. “This is going to affect sales.”
Kanaly, who has been with the dealership for 33 years, said a promising February had him hopeful for a big warm-weather season before a microbe got in the way.
“We sold around 300 cars in February, and that’s typically our slowest month,” he said.
His business will take a hit now, but Kanaly said he and a veteran staff have had to roll with the punches before.
“We’ve been through the hail storm in 1998, we’ve been through the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and we’ve been through the recession in 2008,” he said. “We’re fairly battle-tested.”
Kanaly said his dealership’s parts and service departments are still open, with those employees taking precautions needed to avoid spreading the disease, and he said customers can still buy vehicles.
“Our showroom is closed, but we can still do virtual (online) sales and bring the car to you,” he said.
Those sales will no doubt be small in comparison to what a fully operational dealership could achieve, but Kanaly doesn’t foresee any impact on employment no matter how much sales slump.
“We didn’t let anybody go during those previous events,” Kanaly said. “I don’t expect this will affect our employment either.”
Browning, owner of Advanced Office Machines on the U.S. 31-W By-Pass, isn’t so fortunate. Browning posted Monday on Facebook that he had to lay off his three employees because his business has been decimated by the “social distancing” mandates that have shut down many of his customers.
“We’re a sales organization,” he said. “If offices aren’t running, we don’t have any sales. I have equipment and supplies to sell, but I don’t have customers.”
Browning, who has been in business for 30 years, said his main concern is the indefinite nature of this shutdown.
“My biggest fear is the unknown,” he said. “If we knew we were shutting down for a month and then starting back, we could handle that. But we have no idea when this will end and if we’ll be able to maintain our customer base. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
That uncertainty is a concern for another local business owner, Doug Gorman of Booth Fire and Safety.
“We’ve been blessed and can withstand a short disruption,” Gorman said. “If they said you’re shut down for two weeks and then back in business, I think most people would be fine with that. But we don’t know what the end date is. That makes me nervous, and no one has that answer.”
Carter, whose Goldsmith Jewelry business on Cave Mill Road has been in operation for 34 years, says the shutdown may be disrupting both his sales and his retirement plans.
“I was almost to the point that I was going to retire and work part time,” he said. “Now I don’t know. We’ve been shut down before by snowstorms and things, but I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Carter said he has put money aside that can carry him through a short hiatus, and he believes his customers will remain loyal.
“We’ve got some of the most loyal customers,” he said. “They’ve called to check on us. But everybody is nervous and upset about this (pandemic). I have a lot of things for people to pick up, but they’re not getting out. They say they’ll pick it up later.”
Despite the disruption, Carter said he understands why the governor is taking such drastic steps.
“We have a lot of people from different areas come into the store,” he said, “so it (coronavirus) could be spread. We have been spraying disinfectant, cleaning the counters and limiting how many people are in here at one time.
“I absolutely agree with what the governor is doing.”
