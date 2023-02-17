Beneath the boarded up windows, peeling porch and peppering of “private Property” signs lies the bones of a Black landmark.
The Southern Queen has stood at 140 State St. since 1906, lodging Black travelers who were not allowed to stay in whites-only establishments. A standout of the Shake Rag Historic District, it was featured in the famed “Green Book” guide for Black travelers.
The city of Bowling Green approved an order to buy and preserve three properties, including the Southern Queen, last June.
“It’s making sure that the history of that hotel is still there, it’s a symbol of our past,” Commissioner Carlos Bailey told the Daily News when the city bought the property. “It may not always be a happy past, but it’s a symbol of economic achievement that African Americans had a place to stay.”
Work continues on the famous landmark as the city tries to rescue and preserve the Queen’s history and charm.
Brent Childers, director of neighborhood and community services, said then that the building had structural issues, ”some sagging in some areas” and a large hole in its roof, causing rainwater to damage the interior.
Childers said in February that the city has invested anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000 into the rehabilitation project since purchasing the Queen.
For starters, the snarled bushes that had once crept up to the Queen’s front steps have been cut down.
“After we purchased it, our first goal was to clean up the exterior of the properties, we had a contractor come in and remove the brush, vegetation and growth around the property,” Childers said.
Following this, the city brought in a structural engineer to evaluate the building’s condition after so many years of deferred maintenance.
“We just finished having a contractor go in and do emergency stabilization, re-secure some joists, re-secure some stuff,” Childers said.
He said this was all done to make it safe to walk through the building, because “before, it was pretty scary.”
Some of the next steps involve historical documentation, checking to see what items inside the Queen, such as furniture, are of historical value.
After the rehab is completed, the city will find owners who will agree to carry on the building’s history and preserve its story.
Bailey told the Daily News after the purchase that a thoughtful preservation might include finding Black owners and “not getting rid of the history and putting something else inside.”
New owners will be chosen through a proposal process, and Childers estimated that will begin in late spring.
“We want the story to survive,” Childers said. “We don’t want to see it demolished. We don’t want to see it destroyed. We want to preserve the story for the neighborhood.”