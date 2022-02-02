Thousands of people across the country will participate Friday in the American Heart Association’s annual Wear Red Day in an effort to one day eradicate heart disease and stroke.
Wear Red Day has been part of the association’s “Go Red for Women” initiative since 2004. The movement has focused on cardiovascular disease, particularly in women.
Dr. Jacqueline Dawson Dowe, director of heart failure and women’s cardiac health at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Associates, said Wear Red Day is important in raising awareness for the thousands of women who die each year from heart disease and stroke.
“The No. 1 cause of death of women, just like with men, is heart disease,” Dowe said. “Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all cancers combined. It’s a disease that kills many more women than breast cancer.”
While the disease takes the lives of more than 500,000 women every year, Dowe said it’s widely believed to be nearly 90% preventable through daily self-care methods.
“It’s all about raising awareness so people know it’s that preventable,” she said of Wear Red Day. “As women, we tend to take care of everyone else instead of ourselves. So we need to focus more on our own well-being.”
The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute first introduced the red dress as a national symbol for women and heart disease awareness. The American Heart Association then adopted the symbol and Wear Red Day was formed.
Wear Red Day has been on the first Friday in the month of February, American Heart Month, since its inception.
Dowe said The Medical Center at Bowling Green will be encouraging employees to wear red Friday, and signs will be present on campus encouraging the public to do the same.
For strategies to help prevent heart disease, she said women first need to know their health numbers from their primary care physicians, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
“Also, exercise routinely, eat healthy and if you smoke, then stop smoking,” Dowe said. “Recognize your risks. Cardiovascular disease kills one in three women. Educate your families and friends on the subject, make healthy choices for you and your family and don’t stay silent. Tell everyone you know about it and how it is preventable.”
Dowe said another way to participate in Wear Red Day is to visit the American Heart Association website at heart.org and donate to help the organization in its fight against heart disease.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.