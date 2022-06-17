Cemetery Road has long bore the imprint of Johnny Webb. Now a stretch of that thoroughfare will also bear his name.
Webb, who was Bowling Green’s mayor from 1992 through 1995, helped spruce up the road after development two decades ago of the exit 26 interchange with Interstate 65.
The Operation PRIDE nonprofit that Webb started made beautification of that gateway into Bowling Green a priority, and Webb still occasionally stops to pick up a stray piece of trash along the heavily traveled road.
Now, after action taken last week by Warren Fiscal Court, he’ll be picking up those drink cups and food wrappers along Johnny Webb Boulevard.
Fiscal court voted June 10 to rename the section of Cemetery Road from Cumberland Trace Road to Indian Hills Drive in honor of the former mayor.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon introduced the resolution renaming the road, saying it was a way of honoring Webb for his work to beautify that stretch of road and for his other contributions to the community.
“This is a focus on the many things Johnny has done for the community,” Buchanon said. “When the L&N Depot was close to being destroyed and was in a bad state of repair, he stepped in and guaranteed a loan.
“The city and county took it over, and now it’s a great treasure and tourist attraction.”
More recently, Webb initiated the “BeautifI-65” project that is decorating Bowling Green’s five I-65 interchanges with landscaping, lettering, flags and fencing to make them more welcoming for travelers.
Webb has raised more than $3.5 million in private money to fund “BeautifI-65,” a multi-year project that is transforming the look of those I-65 interchanges.
“Johnny has done so much for this community over the years,” Buchanon said. “He has maintained an aggressive position in keeping Bowling Green and Warren County more attractive.
“This (renaming the road) is just a small token of our appreciation, but I know Johnny would’ve tried to talk us out of doing it.”
Webb, who learned about fiscal court’s action while playing golf June 10 at The Club at Olde Stone, said: “I was totally shocked by it. It’s a little embarrassing, frankly.”
The former mayor and entrepreneur did admit that fiscal court selected an appropriate stretch of road to bear his name.
“That’s a nice section of road,” he said. “It’s the entry of choice for many people coming into Bowling Green. This (renaming) will put more pressure on me to keep it looking nice. I’ll have to pick up more trash.”
Like Buchanon, First District Magistrate Doug Gorman sees naming the stretch of road in honor of Webb as appropriate.
“The amount he has invested back into this community is unbelievable,” Gorman said of Webb. “He doesn’t have to do all that.
“He loves this community and wants other people to love it too.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.