A quiet, sunny day is in store Wednesday for southcentral Kentucky. High pressure will orient to the south, turning winds out of the same direction. A warmup will result, with afternoon highs hitting about 70 degrees. This trend will continue into Thursday, with a change in scenery slated to finish the workweek, when the next weather maker moves in. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 68/Low 37, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 71/Low 39, partly sunny
- Friday: High 63/Low 45, scattered P.M. showers
- Saturday: High 61/Low 40, showers likely
- Sunday: High 68/Low 43, isolated showers
