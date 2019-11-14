Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center will hold its fifth annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival with events scheduled Sunday through Nov. 23.
According to Rob Hankins, vice president and chief of external affairs, the week will provide activities for people of all ages.
On Sunday, the festival begins with the gingerbread contest entry drop-off.
SKyPAC’s Betty McGuire said as many as 50 entries have been submitted in past festivals.
The Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival contest is divided into six categories: professional, amateur, youth grades Pre-K through fifth grade, youth ranging from sixth grade to eighth grade, youth ranging from ninth grade to 12th grade and college age.
Entries range from simple gingerbread homes to elaborate scenes and recreations of local landmarks.
On Monday, Education Day kicks off with students visiting the center.
“The event is sponsored by the Southern Kentucky Realtors Association,” said Hankins. “This event allows us to bring kids in and experience a professional theatrical performance on our main stage. It is a workshop of sorts.”
“We are collaborating with the WKU Department of Dance and Theater this year,” said McGuire. “We wanted to again partner with someone in the community and they are coming in on Monday to have a workshop on stage with about 60 children. We’ve had different things on our Education Days. It’s a little twist this year.”
“This is a response to a request to have a more hands-on experience for the students,” said Hankins.
On Tuesday, the women’s-only fundraiser, Eat, Drink & Be Artsy, will take place. Hankins said the girls’ night out will consist of food, cocktails and a raffle with thousands of dollars worth of prizes.
“This is the third year we have had this event,” said McGuire. “All of these fundraisers are focused on raising money for arts education and outreach.”
On Nov. 21, the national touring Broadway production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will be at SKyPAC.
The musical is based on the life and music of Carole King and her rise to stardom. The musical includes stories of being part of a songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, her friendship with fellow writers Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann and eventually becoming a solo act. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Nov. 22, what Hankins calls one of the biggest fundraisers for the year takes place. This year’s Gingerbread Home for the Arts Spice Up The Night fundraiser is in conjunction with The Second City comedy troupe show.
The Spice Up The Night dinner part of the event begins at 6 p.m. with the Second City Comedy show beginning at 8 p.m.
With three locations in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood, Second City has cast comedy standouts such as Joan Rivers, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Hankins said this is a chance for audience members to see the next upcoming faces in the world of comedy.
“We are really excited to have them,” said Hankins.
SKyPAC also is offering a VIP experience for the fundraiser at two different levels. VIP tickets at $120 includes prime seating for Second City Comedy and access to the pre-party and $160 tickets offers pit table seating with drink service during the show, a meet and greet with the cast and a dessert after-party at the Kentucky Derby Hotel.
On Nov. 23, the free Community Day will fill up the SKyPAC area of downtown from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Hankins, the Community Day is sponsored by Baird and allows gingerbread house kits, purchased for $5 in years past, to be free this year.
“We’re really excited and appreciative that the gingerbread houses will be free for anyone who comes in,” said Hankins.
Other events and attractions slated for Community Day include photos with Santa, Broadway the Clown, caricature drawings, perusing the gingerbread home entries and voting for your favorite, musical performances from community choirs and groups, food decorating classes and food trucks.
For more information or to purchase event tickets, visit www.theskypac.com or call 270-904-1880.
