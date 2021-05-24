Power outages just west of Bowling Green over the weekend were caused by an alternate circuit being overloaded due to “unusual high demand.”
Warren Rural Electric Co-Op Corp. Director of Communications and Public Relations Kim Phelps said a transmission line was out of service for repairs, and power was fed to the substitute circuit.
Phelps said Warren RECC then experienced extremely high demand due to rising temperatures while the backup line was in use.
The ensuing power outages affected about 2,400 members in the Memphis Junction/Blue Level Road area of Warren County.
“There were two major outages, one Thursday evening and another Saturday afternoon/evening,” Phelps said. “However during the major outages, we attempted to restore the circuit which resulted in members seeing multiple smaller outages.”
Warren RECC posted on social media Saturday afternoon that a fuse had blown at the West Bowling Green Substation, causing the smaller power failures.
Phelps said workers were able to restore power on the alternate circuit Saturday evening, and repairs on the main transmission line were completed Sunday afternoon.
Affected members were restored to their regular feed by the end of the weekend.
“Our staff worked around the clock over the weekend to restore power,” Phelps said. “We had up to 38 people at any one time during the outages working to restore power and repair the transmission system.”
Christy Twyman, customer relations and communications manager at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities, said BGMU did not receive any reports about outages within Bowling Green city limits over the weekend.
Twyman said people can save energy during the summer by closing their blinds while the sun is out, plant trees on the east and west sides of homes to provide shade and regularly change air filters.
Also, Twyman said turning up the thermostat by 1 degree saves an estimated 3% on energy bills.
