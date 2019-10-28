After a statewide drought peaked in early October, moisture is finally starting to stay in the ground.
“We’re not out of the woods per se,” said Stuart Foster, state climatologist and director of the Kentucky Mesonet, but the cooler weather limits the environmental vulnerability associated with ongoing dryness.
Last month, swaths of the state broke records for extreme heat and low precipitation as an unprecedented “flash drought” paralleled a stretch of 90-plus degree days.
In the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, parts of Warren, Logan, Butler, Barren, Edmonson and Hart counties were shown as “abnormally dry,” which signifies the transition “in or out of a drought,” Foster said.
“I think with the rains that we’ve had and the rains we’re expecting,” Foster said Friday, “that will greatly ease the conditions and help bring us out of the drought.”
Bowling Green received a quarter-inch of rain Friday and about an inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing the month total to 4.34 inches of rain after September’s 0.21 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
But thanks to the first half of the year’s near record-breaking rainfall, the current annual total of 47.55 inches nears the city’s annual average of about 49.7 inches, according to NWS.
It can be challenging for meteorologists and climatologists to determine when an area is officially in a drought, and it’s also difficult to determine when the drought is officially over.
“One rain event typically doesn’t take you out of a drought,” Foster said.
Unlike major storm events like tornadoes, droughts prove more deleterious as they develop slowly with lingering effects that sometimes last for months or years.
“Agriculture will continue to feel the effects of the (latest) drought for a while,” Foster said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration three-month outlook forecasts a 33 percent chance for above-normal temperatures from November through January, and an equal chance of above- or below-normal precipitation.
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggersdailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
