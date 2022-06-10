Clay Powell and Murph performs in the first Wednesdays on the Square concert of the season at Fountain Square Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The free lunchtime concerts, presented by Downtown BGKY, Neighborhood & Community Services in the City of Bowling Green and SOKY Marketplace, are held every Wednesday throughout June and July at Fountain Square Park from noon to 1 p.m. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A catchy guitar riff that attracted more than 20 people to the heart of downtown Bowling Green marked the return of free weekly lunchtime concerts at Fountain Square Park.
As people were gathering Wednesday and trying to find a spot in the shade on a bench or chair by blossoming linden trees, Clay Powell and Murph (Murf Adams) of the band Fat Box were performing original songs and covers. Their music was accompanied by water plopping in the fountain and children’s laughter.
Powell described the music he and his bandmate were playing as “songs that everyone likes to sing” and “familiar melodies.”
Melody Glover, who is originally from Tennessee but moved to Bowling Green last December, said the concert, along with the weekly concert series, was “great.”
“It is so nice to have a place to go to in the middle of the week, where you can just relax, listen to some music and bring lunch.”
Another spectator, Carla Kirkland, said she was enjoying the concert as well. She also pointed out that “the super-duper thing was the chairs.”
Green camping chairs were put out by the city so people could find a spot in the shade.
Kirkland suggested bringing more food trucks to the square. Sarah Cline, director of operations at the SoKY Marketplace, said the plan is to get food trucks to come to Fountain Square in July.
Emily Angel, community engagement coordinator for the city, said the turnout Wednesday was “amazing, especially for a first day.”
The daytime concerts have been held off and on at Fountain Square Park for many years. Last year, the lunchtime retreats were scheduled for Mondays.
Angel said the city is very excited to bring the concerts back.
“Come out, hang, do a little shopping, listen to some acoustic-style family-friendly music, enjoy your lunch break,” she said.
The next musicians who will be performing at Fountain Square Park are Willie Huston, Dan Modlin and Mt. Victor Revue.
Wednesday concerts are held at noon every week until the end of July.