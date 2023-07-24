It’s been a busy week in Kentucky politics.
As summer temperatures continue to rise, so does the competition between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron a little over three months before their general election matchup.
Thursday, a new public opinion poll had Beshear with a ten-point lead over Cameron—52% to 42%.
The poll, which sampled 800 registered Kentucky voters with an emphasis on parents, asked respondents who they would vote for if the election were held today.
Beshear outpolled Cameron among Independents by seven percentage points, and gained 15% of the registered Republican vote in the poll.
Several other notable pieces of politics news came out last week.
Beshear announces historic budget surplus
Thursday, Beshear shaed record economic news. At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the Commonwealth has a budget surplus of more than $1.55 billion.
This is the largest general fund surplus in Kentucky history, Beshear said.
During FY23, Kentucky brought in $15.1 billion in total revenue, $1.4 million more than had been previously budgeted. The state also spent $150 million less than expected, which accounted for the rest of the total budget surplus.
Now, the state’s “rainy day fund” balance is $3.7 billion, over 27 times higher than it was when Beshear took office, he said.
“Our financial house is in order and we have been fiscally responsible,” Beshear said at his Thursday Team Kentucky presser.
In June, when the revenue side of the budget was first announced, Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel credited the economic success to the Republican legislature.
He said that the General Assembly has given the executive branch “every financial opportunity” for success.
“The 2023 revenue report shows the Commonwealth’s economy is doing extraordinarily well, which is reflective of Republican leadership over the last eight years,” McDaniel said. “Ultimately, this record surplus – our third consecutive surplus – is validation conservative policies and fiscal responsibility yield optimal results.”
Much of the revenue jump came from a 10% increase in sales and use taxes and a 7% increase in property taxes. The 2023 figures include a 3.4% drop in income tax revenue, due to half a year of the new, lower income tax rate.
Beshear said the one-time surplus money will be likely used for his infrastructure priorities, including clean water grants and broadband expansion.
He added that moving forward, if economic success continues, the money could be used for another one of his administration’s priorities.
“When we look at the healthy recurring general fund balance that we’ll be looking at going forward, it’s clear that we can more than afford the large teacher raises that are desperately needed to keep us competitive with other states,” Beshear said.
Senate Bill 150 is in effect ... againSure enough, a week after a federal appeal court allowed a Tennessee bill banning gender-affirming care for minors to be enforced, a judge has done the same in Kentucky.
U.S. District Judge David Hale of the Western District of Kentucky reversed his June ruling that had temporarily blocked enforcement of Senate Bill 150 while the lawsuit played out.
The part of SB150 at hand in the lawsuit is a ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for Kentucky minors.
The law has been tossed back and forth in court since its passage. While the final ruling in the case is expected by the end of September, courts have see-sawed on whether to enforce the ban or pause enforcement until then.
In June, Hale paused enforcement. A day after, Cameron filed a motion against the pause, asking to continue enforcement.
On July 14, after the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of Tennessee’s similar law, Hale issued an order saying that in light of that decision, he saw no legal basis to deny Cameron’s request since his original ruling would be overturned by the Sixth Circuit anyways.
Legislators announced audit of Team Kentucky fundsAfter tornadoes in Western Kentucky in December 2021 and flooding in Eastern Kentucky in 2022, Beshear launched two disaster recovery funds – Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
The administration used the funds to send out $1,000 checks to impacted Kentuckians. But Herald-Leader reporting earlier this year uncovered that at least 184 of those checks went to people who didn’t need them.
At the time, State Auditor Mike Harmon couldn’t investigate, since he was running in a primary election against Beshear. But now, since Harmon did not move on to the general election, he has heeded lawmakers’ calls to pursue an official audit of the Team Kentucky funds.
Members of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee have asked for the audit, and on Thursday, Harmon announced that his office would look into the Public Protection Cabinet’s acceptance, administration and expenditure of monies involved in the funds.
Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, who is now running as Cameron’s lieutenant governor and sponsored the 2022 bill creating he legislatures’ own disaster relief funds, weighed in.
“As a state senator who represents Dawson Springs, I still talk to people today who didn’t get a relief check from Governor Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund,” Mills said.
“Sending an unknown amount of private money raised for tornado victims to the wrong people is just wrong. It’s just wrong. His administration provided unsatisfactory answers in committee in June about their relief efforts. Kentuckians deserve better.”
Beshear, for his part, called the audit a blatant attempt at scoring political points ahead of the election at his weekly presser.
He said that the funds are the “most transparent disaster recovery funds” he’s ever seen, and that his administration has testified in front of the legislature at least half a dozen times about the details of the funds.
He also signed a law requiring the administration to regularly report on details of the funds to the legislature.
“These are not tax dollars, yet we were able to ask for them and through the generosity of people all over the country and the world we were able to provide services for our people that otherwise would not have been there,” Beshear said. “And all this is a model that we ought to be celebrating, not trying to score political points from.”