In 2019, the vast majority of refugees resettling in Bowling Green – 328 to be exact – originally hailed from the Congo, a southcentral African country plagued by violent conflicts that the United Nations' refugee agency has described as “one of the most complex and challenging humanitarian situations worldwide.”
Now, a wellness workshop that tackles and discusses refugee health issues is honing in on that community by letting its leaders take charge.
The group, which is meeting for the first time Saturday, is the first such group organized through the Community Action initiative in partnership with the Kentucky Office for Refugees.
Sara Moody coordinates the Community Wellness Workshops for Community Action. Through the effort, the nonprofit was able to host a consultant in May who provided a two-day training for educators, mental health providers and other stakeholders in cross-cultural, trauma-informed care. It also involved the development of a curriculum, Moody said, that emphasizes workshop topics ranging from nutrition to building healing communities.
“The cross-cultural trauma-informed care curriculum and the training is helping providers understand the refugee experience … and to have a better concept of the trauma experience,” she said, adding the refugees involved have a hand in shaping what they discuss.
“I think what is really great about the curriculum in this process is there’s a lot of opportunities for the community to give some input in customizing it,” Moody said.
Spread out over about eight sessions, the discussion group will confront not just physical health, but stress and trauma, too, Moody said. During the summer, 19 refugee community leaders trained to help lead the wellness workshops for their peers. Moody added that the refugees could decide to explore other topics, like what it means to be a parent in the United States, for example.
Albert Mbanfu, the executive director of the International Center of Kentucky in Bowling Green, said the project could go a long way toward helping refugees confront health issues in their communities. With many spending years in refugee camps and living disrupted lives, trauma and post-traumatic stress might have become normalized, he said.
“If they don’t know that it is a problem, then it is not a problem to them and they may live with it thinking that’s how life is,” he said.
