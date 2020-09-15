Wendy's helps provide second round of mask donations

Paper and pencil have taken a back seat to this year’s most essential school supply: face masks.
The 15,000 face masks that Wendy’s of Bowling Green donated to the Stuff the Bus Foundation in July have all been distributed to southcentral Kentucky schools for use while the coronavirus pandemic’s mask-wearing protocols are in place.
But Stuff the Bus founder and WDNS-FM (D-93) morning radio host Tony Rose said more help is on the way.
“Those first 15,000 have been allocated,” said Rose, who started Stuff the Bus as a promotional gimmick 15 years ago and has seen it grow into a full-fledged nonprofit organization. “But Bayne Million (Wendy’s of Bowling Green vice president) said in July that just because they were donating 15,000 masks it didn’t mean they were finished.”
They weren’t.
Rose approached Million about the need for additional masks, and Wendy’s came through with a donation of 10,000 more.
“I told Tony that if there was a need for additional masks we’d do it,” Million said. “We anticipated that there would be a need. Young people drop the masks or lose them.
“With the pandemic still present and schools back in session, we want to keep the students safe. This is a good way to do that.”
Rose agreed.
“This year, the masks are as basic as a notebook. I’m hearing that mask compliance in the schools is at 100 percent, but it’s important to have that supply on hand for emergencies,” Rose said.
“The schools can fall back on these extra masks to get them through. We’re allocating them across all grade levels. That’s one less thing they have to worry about. They’re telling me they can never have enough (masks).”
Educators are seeing how important the masks are.
“Tony dropped off masks for us, and we have them on hand for any of our families who might need them,” said Karen Manley, Family Resource Center coordinator at Warren County Public Schools’ William H. Natcher Elementary School. “Students can get one if theirs breaks or they forget to bring it. It’s nice to have them on hand.”
Todd Hazel, who oversees all family resource centers in the Warren County school system, said the masks are a resource that can be utilized by students and their families.
“Those masks are a great asset to all of our schools,” Hazel said. “Family members aren’t allowed in the school building unless they have one, so it’s great to have some on hand.”
Students, Hazel said, have “done a good job of being responsible and wearing a mask, but sometimes they forget. Having these extras is a big help.”
Rose called the masks a “nontraditional school supply.” and he said in July that the Wendy’s initial funding of 15,000 masks “might be the most timely donation we’ve ever had.”
