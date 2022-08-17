What started as a home-based custom framing and gift shop has turned into a Bowling Green icon that will celebrate a milestone this weekend.
On what would have been the 100th birthday of its founder and namesake, Barbara Stewart Interiors will kick off its 70th anniversary celebration Friday with music, food, door prizes, gift certificates and maybe some bargain prices at its longtime location at 444 E. Main Ave.
“My mother started this business in 1952 out of necessity,” said Susan Hoechner, Stewart’s daughter and owner of the business since her mother’s death in 2016. “Her husband had died, and she had two small children. She had to make a living.”
That living has turned into a legacy as Stewart’s smallish business that was based first out of her homes on East 13th Avenue and later on College Street blossomed into a Bowling Green mainstay since moving to its current location on Fountain Square in 1978.
“I’ve been a customer of Barbara Stewart’s before it moved to the square,” longtime Bowling Green resident Atha Ford said. “I’d spend a lot of time looking at fabric and wallpaper.
“They had a wonderful frame shop, too, very upscale. That store is one of the best things to ever happen to Bowling Green.”
That history of providing interior design, framing and gift services is what Hoechner hopes to honor Friday and Saturday in an anniversary celebration that will include Friday-evening music from guitarist and singer Gary Weilage.
Hoechner, though, might also want to celebrate her own business savvy that has kept her mother’s business relevant from the age of bobby soxers to the era of millennials.
A changing retail environment prompted Hoechner to bring the business her mother started during the post-World War II boom into the modern era of online shopping.
“We just keep on keeping on,” Hoechner said. “We’ve expanded to e-commerce, and that offers us a good future while we’re still offering the same services we always have.”
Hoechner makes it sound easy, but Ford said navigating an increasingly perilous retail environment for brick-and-mortar stores is no small feat.
“Susan has rolled with the punches as far as meeting the changes in retail,” Ford said. “It’s hard to be in retail now. It’s not the same as it was 20 years ago.”
Barbara Stewart Interiors has continued to thrive by providing a broad range of services.
In addition to its traditional interior design services, the store offers custom framing along with a bridal registry, photo restoration, food items, apparel and engraving.
“One reason we have excelled is that we have diversified,” said Hoechner, who earned an interior design degree at Western Kentucky University in 1976.
That diversification and success is getting noticed beyond Bowling Green.
Although in a small market, Barbara Stewart Interiors is among the five finalists in the design studio category of this year’s Dallas Market Center ARTS Awards, joining stores from Houston, Atlanta and other larger markets.
Hoechner’s store was born in an age when downtown was a retail hub and has thrived through the move of retailers to such busy thoroughfares as Scottsville Road and Campbell Lane.
Moving Barbara Stewart Interiors out of downtown was never a consideration, Hoechner said.
“We’re downtown people,” she said. “I grew up down here. If people want what we have, they’ll find us. I can’t imagine going out to Scottsville Road.”
And she can’t imagine doing anything other than running the store her mother started.
“She was a lot of fun,” Hoechner said, recalling her days working alongside Stewart. “She made coming to work enjoyable.
“I still love coming to work. I love what I do.”
