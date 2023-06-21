Plenty of folks picked up a hobby during COVID-induced quarantine in 2020. Zach Simpson is one of the few who can say his new interest launched a business.
Zach and his wife, Alyssa, celebrated the opening of their BG Cornhole storefront at Suite B of 150 Dishman Lane on Tuesday, opening their doors to cornhole fanatics across southcentral Kentucky.
The Simpsons create custom-made wooden boards for fans of the popular lawn game where players try to toss bean bags – traditionally filled with corn kernels – into a hole from several yards away.
The business, which had existed online before jumping to a brick and mortar location, offers a synthesis of the couple’s talents.
Alyssa started a small vinyl crafting business in 2017 as a way to make some extra cash. Zach, a teacher at Briarwood Elementary, picked up woodworking when the pandemic hit.
“Everything shut down. I had nothing to do,” Zach said. “I'm just going to build a cornhole set."
Alyssa painted on a Game of Thrones-esque design once the boards were complete and the first set was given to Zach’s parents as an anniversary gift. Thus, BG Cornhole was born.
“There's no other way to put it: our quarantine hobby turned into a business," Zach said.
The simple lockdown activity has evolved into an operation so hot it’s a wonder the couple can meet demand. Alyssa said they receive around 20 custom board requests each month.
“We’ve done it so much it’s like clockwork now,” Zach said. “I just build and seal, she’s the one who makes it look all nice on top.”
He said he’s been contacted by multiple local businesses asking if BG Cornhole can run tournaments at their locations.
“The tournament scene is very big. There’s cornhole players who will play seven days a week,” Zach said.
Alyssa suspects that COVID-19 had a hand in ballooning the sport’s popularity.
“It was a way you could be out and around each other without being right on top of each other,” she said. “We just saw a lot of people wanting (boards) and wanting to get outside and not breathing on top of one another.”
The Simpsons offer standard and premium cornhole sets. Before any customization the sets are priced at $299 and $399, respectively, and every set comes with eight resin-filled bags free of charge.
The premium variant is made of heavier Baltic birch to prevent any bounces during play. It is targeted toward competitive players.
“Since the sport is growing, we’re trying to get into that scene,” Zach said. “You see the sport on TV, on ESPN all the time.”
A future step is to hire staff to assist with production. As it stands, Zach and Alyssa run things all by themselves, on top of Zach’s teaching duties and Alyssa’s job as a dental hygienist.
The couple won’t be leaving their professions to run the store.
“During school our hours will vary,” Zach said. “Ours will be more evening hours than in the daytime. We obviously still are available through the phone, email things like that.”
Because of the custom order nature of the business, Zach said store availability isn’t too much of a concern. He does think there’s something to be said for customers getting their hands on items before they buy.
“I still think there’s validity in touching, seeing, feeling what you’re buying,” Zach said. “I know the market is huge right now, but there’s still value in that. You want to see what you’re spending money on.”
Alyssa hopes BG Cornhole will reach the point where it has boards available all the time, but right now the main focus is on custom orders.
“If the demand gets high enough where so many people want plain ones, we’ll carry it,” she said. “But we do so much custom, 20 a month is a lot. We’re really busy with it.”
While boards may be in limited supply right now, shelves of colorful bags will be kept in stock in case players need to pick up replacements.
The couple set up their boards at Circus Square Park for the Eats & Beats Music Fest during Duncan Hines Days and were reminded very quickly about why they enjoy the work.
"We're happy to be making people happy," Alyssa said. "So many people were tossing bags and having such a good time. This is why we do it, because it's fun."