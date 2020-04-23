Gary P. West was set to be in the midst of a busy time.
His latest book, “Murder On Youngers Creek Road: How Car Thieves, Gamblers, Bootleggers & Bombers In One Kentucky Town Ignited Murder-For-Hire In Another,” was released last month.
West had planned a publicity tour to promote the book, which explores the murder of Peggy Rhodes in 1975 in Hardin County and how that crime was just a small piece of a bigger picture in an era of lawlessness throughout the state.
But West’s planned publicity tour came to a screeching halt right as it was about to start, with the coronavirus pandemic causing the cancellation of West’s scheduled promotions as well as the closure of bookstores.
Despite that setback, West has not only found a way to get the word out about his book, but he has received enormous support throughout the state and beyond.
West told the Daily News he has sold more than 500 books from his house while using a more personal approach to deliver “Murder on Youngers Creek Road.”
“If there is ever a time to read the book, it is now,” West said. “I have gotten tremendous feedback from people who have read my book. We have had so many phone calls and sometimes we have just let the phone go to the recorder or we wouldn’t have had time to eat dinner.
“I’m not complaining, mind you. We are taking orders like crazy.”
Once the promotional tour was scrapped, he reached out to people in Bowling Green who had purchased any of his 16 books published before “Murder on Youngers Creek Road.” West said he has left books – wrapped in plastic bags – on the front porch of people’s houses and has even left books on his front porch for readers to pick up.
His wife put information about the book on Facebook. That also drew a positive response, reaching people in Elizabethtown and Russellville – both key locations in the book.
But the demand has stretched beyond Kentucky, with orders taken from 14 other states, according to West.
West credits the scope of his research during the two-plus years he worked on the book as helping boost interest. West interviewed 127 people for the book and went through about 1,000 pages of trial transcripts to piece the story together.
“That alone reaches a lot of people,” West said. “A lot of them wanted the book when it came out. There was sort of a foundation for some good book sales right there.”
West said the response has been tremendous, with several people that he really respects telling him it was one of the best crime books they have ever read.
“There are still enough people around that remember what was going on in the 1960s and ’70s here,” West said. “It jogs the memory of a not-so-colorful time here in Bowling Green, (and) a lot of younger people that have read it have said they had no idea of all the crime and corruption that was going on in this wonderful town we live in now back in the 1960s and early 1970s.”
– “Murder on Youngers Creek Road” is available in hardcover for $24.95. If you are interested in purchasing the book, you can reach West at Westgarypdeb@gmail.com.
