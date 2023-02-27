FRANKFORT – Over a year after Western Kentucky was hit by tornadoes and nearly seven months after floods devastated Eastern Kentucky, the state legislature continues to address the aftermath.
There are still 13 families living in travel trailers in Western Kentucky and 208 in Eastern Kentucky, according to Jeremy Slinker, division director of the Department of Military Affairs.
Slinker gave an update on natural disaster recovery to the House Budget Subcommittee on General Government alongside assistant director Stephanie Robie and State Budget Director John Hicks on Thursday.
The trio discussed the status of the legislature’s relief funds, East Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies and West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies.
EKSAFE and WKSAFE funds were established during the 2022 special session to provide financial support to local governments, state agencies, school districts, nonprofits or public utility service providers that incurred disaster-related needs.
The funds can be used to replace or renovate damaged buildings, reimburse response and recovery costs, pay for recovery planning efforts and help school districts that might experience a default in their bond payments due to the natural disaster.
Hicks said that $39.7 of $75 million EKSAFE funds and $61.6 of $145 million WKSAFE funds had been allocated. The team is waiting for eligible entities to submit applications for the remaining balances after they’ve done their “due diligence” trying to get FEMA money. They rarely reject applications, he added.
“We don’t want to deny, we want to coach them into the application,” Hicks said.
The legislature wasn’t alone in establishing relief funds; Gov. Andy Beshear created the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund following the disasters.
Beshear’s funds are the subject of investigation after reporting by the Lexington Herald-Leader uncovered that 184 $1,000 relief checks were cancelled, at least some of which were sent to people who didn’t need them.
Beshear pointed out that the returned checks made up less than 2% of the $10 million administered by the Public Protection Cabinet, which did not independently verify FEMA’s approved applicants due to the additional cost.
Republicans in both chambers have responded with legislation. Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton filed House Bill 257 to move both Team Kentucky relief funds into a separate fund that would only be distributed if the legislature appropriated it.
The bill was supposed to be heard in the House Appropriation and Revenue Committee this week, but Petrie pushed it to next week.
On the other side of the Capitol, State Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Fruit Hill, introduced Senate Bill 99, which would subject the Team Kentucky relief funds to additional reporting requirements.
Reporting information would include who is receiving funds, how much and why; who is administering the fund and what procedures they are using; a timelines for dissolution of the funds; and plans for future funds.
“I think it’s fair for us to just ask questions about where the money has gone. Where they are, how they made decisions about how to distribute money,” Westerfield said.
Westerfield added that Section 230 of the Kentucky constitution states that nobody can withdraw money from the State Treasury without an appropriation by the legislature, and thus, the funds are operating outside of the normal bounds of law.
Sen. David Givens, R-Greensburg, agreed, saying that while the legislature is broadly in support of these funds, they might not always agree with funds the governor establishes in the future.
“I like what you’re doing by probing this question and I think that that’s why appropriation actions belong in the hands of the General Assembly,” he said.
The Senate approved SB99 Wednesday with a 33-2 vote.