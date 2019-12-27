Between celebrations of the great outdoors and African American history to a historic cave reopening, Mammoth Cave National Park has a full schedule of holidays and park improvements planned in 2020.
Next year, the park will offer five fee-free days in coordination with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, National Park Week from April 18-26, the National Park Service’s birthday on Aug. 25, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 26 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
“Mammoth Cave will typically provide a free cave tour opportunity on fee-free days,” park spokeswoman Molly Schroer said.
Next year’s Wildflower Day, which is a program to highlight the park’s bright floras, and Junior Ranger Day, which provides family fun centered on young explorers, will be April 25.
The annual welcoming to the area’s newest U.S. citizens, the “Naturalization Ceremony,” will be May 8.
Later in the summer, “Bat Night” will help visitors observe and learn about bats. The date has not been selected.
Public Lands Day will be Sept. 26. The national event highlights the importance of public lands, Schroer said.
There will be “Night Sky” programs throughout the year. Details will be released closer to each event date.
Continuing from last year, the park will commemorate the 400th anniversary of African American history with special events. “Specific events and dates will be announced next year as details are finalized,” Schroer said.
In February, the park is adding a volunteer coordinator, so there will be new volunteer opportunities.
“We will release information about this position and new volunteer opportunities that are taking place throughout the year as details get nailed down,” Schroer said.
Next year, there will be plenty of action behind the scenes as the park aims to improve visitor experience while balancing sustainability.
Continuing from last year, the park will finish the Green River Ferry upgrades and launch the new boat. The expected completion is spring.
The park will continue cave trail work on the Grand Avenue, as well as work on backcountry trails.
New next year, the park will work to reopen Wondering Woods Cave after about four decades without tours.
The park will replace picnic tables and add picnic shelters at Maple Springs Campground, and the park will resurface some roads and parking areas.
Later in the year, the park will be seeking comment on a project to improve the Houchin Ferry campground, picnic area and river access areas.
