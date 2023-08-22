Overview of Ohio River Crossing project

An overview of the three-part Ohio River Crossing project, to be completed in 2031. 

 Courtesy of Ohio River Crossing

As the nation's infrastructure ages, Kentucky is taking on three major projects to revitalize its key transportation connectors — the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, the Mountain Parkway expansion and the 1-69 Ohio River Crossing. 

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you