Monkeypox is in Kentucky, and it’s time to talk about it.
As of Monday, Kentucky has had 22 confirmed cases of monkeypox, while there have been 15,433 cases nationwide since the U.S. response began three months ago.
So, should you be worried? About dying – no. Only 12 people have died from the current outbreak globally.
But a bout of monkeypox will take two to four weeks from the emergence of symptoms to a return to full health, may lead to long-term scarring and is particularly harmful to the immunocompromised. So yes, it’s still serious.
Sharon Ray, a registered nurse and Communicable Disease Team program manager at the Barren River District Health Department, answered some of the common questions about the virus for the Daily News.
Who can contract monkeypox?
Despite what some recent headlines may suggest, anyone who has had close personal contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, Ray said.
However, the data does currently show a majority of cases among men who have sex with men, she added.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of monkeypox are similar to, but milder than, smallpox symptoms.
Within three weeks of exposure, patients typically begin experiencing flu-like symptoms. This can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion and/or a cough.
Several days after symptoms begin, infected people may notice a painful or itchy rash that looks like a pimple or blister. This rash can develop anywhere, but is most commonly located on or near the genitals or anus.
The virus takes two to four weeks from the beginning of symptoms to the point when the scabs fall off, according to the Barren River District Health District.
How is monkeypox spread?
Monkeypox begins spreading as soon as symptoms appear. It’s not contagious before then, Ray said. The primary method of spread is skin-to-skin contact.
“People who have direct contact with a monkeypox rash, scabs or body fluids are considered exposed if they are around someone who has monkeypox,” she said. “The rest is face-to-face contact or respiratory secretions for prolonged periods or during intimate physical contact.”
Items that have been exposed to the rash or body fluids of an infected person are also contagious until properly disinfected.
Is monkeypox as serious as COVID-19?
Monkeypox is not nearly as contagious as COVID-19, Ray said. The probability of dying from the current monkeypox outbreak is very low.
What do I do if I’ve been exposed to monkeypox?
See your doctor. If you notice an unexplained rash or other symptoms, visit a health care provider for next steps. Lesions, blisters or pustules on a patient’s skin can be tested for monkeypox at five labs in Kentucky. Your health care provider will be able to send a sample to one of these.
If you suspect that you’ve been exposed, you should self-isolate until monkeypox is ruled out or you test positive, at which point quarantine should last until all symptoms disappear.
Your health care provider may direct you to post-exposure vaccination if you meet the qualifications.
Are there monkeypox vaccines?
Yes, there are, but they currently have very limited availability.
“Vaccines at this time are available by region,” Ray said. “If an individual meets certain criteria, they can reach out to their local health department to inquire about the availability.”
Kentucky Public Health has a guide on who can get vaccinated on its website. Qualifiers for one vaccine, PEP, include “anyone with a high or intermediate risk exposure to someone with monkeypox virus,” while qualifiers for another vaccine, PEP++, include “men who have sex with men” who also meet certain other criteria.
Right now, vaccines are only for post-exposure patients who already suspect monkeypox exposure, but as supplies increase, availability may extend to pre-exposure patients.
What are the long-term effects of monkeypox?
Similar to COVID, immunocompromised people may have a more severe illness than others. Children under 8 also face a greater risk of a worse monkeypox experience.
The long-term effects of monkeypox aren’t well-known, but permanent scarring is one known possibility. Also, monkeypox can weaken the immune system enough to allow a secondary infection, like pneumonia, to subsequently occur.
So, what should I do to stay safe?
Practicing common hygiene measures like regular washing of hands is a good start to avoiding monkeypox. Besides that, staying in the know is the best way to go, Ray said.
“I just encourage people to remain informed about the current outbreak and to seek medical guidance if they have concerns,” she said. “And if they have had an exposure to monkeypox to seek out post-exposure vaccination.”