A future in which Glasgow’s downtown holds a new judicial center and a park is inching closer and closer to reality.
For years, a grassroots group called the Downtown Park Steering Committee has worked to build a park on several acres of city property along West Main Street in Glasgow’s downtown area. However, the same property was more recently selected by the Project Development Board as the best location for a new judicial building.
While the park steering committee and the PDB were willing to cooperate by sharing the five-acre property, Barren County magistrates apparently missed the memo. Several weeks ago, they proposed an option-to-purchase agreement to Glasgow’s city council to buy the entire property for the judicial center instead of the 2.5 acres the PDB estimated it actually required.
The city council rejected the option-to-purchase agreement 5-4, citing the park issue as the primary reason, and now, the PDB is scheduled to meet with the Barren County magistrates to give the joint judicial center-park plan another shot.
Wes Simpson, founder of the park steering committee, said he’s heard that the PDB will propose a counter offer to the Barren County magistrates ahead of the city council meeting Monday to buy only the portion of the five acres that the judicial center needs, leaving room for the park and farmers market.
Judge John Alexander, a member of the PDB, declined to comment outside of open meetings on the subject.
City Councilwoman Chasity Lowery said the council had not received a formal announcement about the PDB’s plan, and she could not comment about the probability of such a plan being approved until the matter came before the council.
Barren County Magistrate Terry Riddle said he wasn’t mad about the city council’s initial rejection.
“I think they feel like the park is a priority,” he said. “I’m OK with that.”
Riddle said he isn’t sure what the PDB wants to do next, but he assumes that they will come to the magistrates with their plan.
He added that there is no reason to “butt heads” or have more “harsh things printed” in newspapers and on social media when there are other potential locations for a judicial center. If for some reason the collaborative plan doesn’t work out, he said he’d be willing to choose a different spot for the judicial center and just give the park the space.
“I think that would be great for everybody,” Riddle said.
On the park side, Simpson said there are still several steps left before construction could begin. The construction approval process would require, for one, a meeting with the Finance Committee and Parks & Recreation Committee, which the park steering committee has been waiting on for two months.
The park steering committee has sat through many meetings and made it past the numerous obstacles it’s faced so far though, Simpson added.
Sealing the deal on the judicial center sale should be easier, he said.
“I don’t see any roadblocks unless city council members flip their votes,” Simpson said. “But I’ve been surprised many, many times throughout this process.”
Council member Patrick Gaunce said he hopes the magistrates come back with a second proposal in line with the discussions the PDB and the park steering committee have made about sharing the space.
“The world needs more compromise,” Gaunce said. “I think those two groups are a perfect example.”