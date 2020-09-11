A grand jury will hear evidence in the case against a man accused of a deadly shooting at Whiskey River Pub.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 43, of Elizabethtown, appeared Friday for a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
Ward is charged with murder in the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, who was shot in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 at the River Street bar.
Detective David Grimsley of the Bowling Green Police Department testified at Friday's hearing that video surveillance footage from the business shows Ward and Souders standing next to one another at the bar when Ward pulls a handgun from his waistband and shoots Souders, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a city police report, Ward was then taken down by a number of people and his handgun was removed and placed behind the bar, where police recovered it.
Grimsley testified that he spoke with two witnesses at the scene, and officers speaking with other witnesses described Souders as a regular patron at Whiskey River.
An arrest citation noted that witnesses told police that Souders posed no threat to Ward at the time of the shooting.
"(Souders) was described as someone who helps keep the peace inside the bar, he helps the bartenders and keeps everybody cool," Grimsley said.
The detective said Friday the witnesses he questioned did not remember seeing Ward at Whiskey River prior to Sept. 5.
There was no apparent sign of prior conflict between the two prior to the shooting, according to the detective, though a city police report notes that a witness told police that he had seen Ward acting in a confrontational way with other patrons that night.
"There was nothing to indicate that (Ward and Souders) were prior acquaintances or friends," Grimsley said.
Ward had been at the bar with his girlfriend, who Grimsley said told police that she was in the bathroom at the time of the shooting and only witnessed the aftermath.
Questioned by Ward's attorney, Grimsley said he was not certain whether Ward or Souders were intoxicated at the time.
Ward was treated at The Medical Center for minor injuries before being transported to Warren County Regional Jail, where he is being held under a $500,000 cash bond.
According to an arrest citation, Ward told BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak at the hospital that he had acted in self-defense.
"He stated he had been physically attacked prior to using his weapon, which is not supported by the video evidence at the bar," Grimsley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.