Art – ranging from music and poetry to literature and the art of brewing – will be celebrated in Bowling Green in April as the city also salutes its status as home to a large population of pigment-challenged rodents.
The White Squirrel Arts Fest, scheduled for the weekend of April 21-23, will bring together artists, artisans and performers while coinciding with the long-awaited re-launch of the White Squirrel Brewery that operated at 871 Broadway Ave. for five years before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure in 2020.
“Other communities have festivals related to the white squirrel,” said Gerry Brown, president of the newly formed White Squirrel Arts Fest nonprofit’s board of directors. “I talked to (former Bowling Green Mayor) Elaine Walker and told her, ‘Let’s do something squirrelly and do an arts festival.’ ”
Walker, the nonprofit’s vice president, called the festival an “umbrella event” that will bring together various artists.
“If you live in Kentucky you hear about tobacco festivals, hillbilly festivals and others,” Walker said during an announcement of the festival held Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. “Why not have a celebration of the arts?
“We wanted to create an event that has so much going on that people will come from throughout the region.”
Helped by a $15,000 grant from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the White Squirrel Arts Fest will offer a variety of events and entertainment.
The festival will kick off with a concert at the Capitol Arts Center on Friday, April 21 that will feature the musical group Seals & Crofts 2.
Local musician Dan Modlin, who will perform as an opening act for Seals & Crofts 2, said the group is made up of relatives of the original Seals & Crofts duo that had hit records in the 1970s.
Music will play a big role in the arts fest, according to a news release. Musicians will perform throughout the weekend on outdoor stages at Circus Square and Fountain Square parks and at the Capitol Arts Center.
The festival will also feature the literary arts as authors from Bowling Green and the surrounding area will be on hand to sell and sign their books.
“Poetry Slam” events for youth and adults will be held, along with exhibitions of various visual arts and crafts.
The inaugural White Squirrel Arts Fest will be held in conjunction with the Southern Kentucky Science Festival being held in Circus Square Park the same weekend.
Ronn Kistler, secretary of the SKY Science Festival, said on Tuesday that artists and crafts people are being invited to participate in the festival’s Expo Day on April 22.
SKyPAC itself will be part of the arts fest as “Shrek Jr. The Musical” will be performed on stage April 21.
A different type of art – beer brewing – will also play a role as the re-opening of White Squirrel Brewery coincides with the arts fest.
Patrons of the brewery and restaurant probably found something artistic in the jalapeño kolsch beer and hot jam burgers that were on the menu during White Squirrel Brewery’s run on Broadway.
It’s fitting, then, that the popular brewery and restaurant is planning its renaissance to coincide with the arts fest.
White Squirrel Brewery founder Sean Stevens and business partner Brian Mefford are purchasing the Gasper Brewing Company business at 302 State St. and will re-brand it with the White Squirrel name after March 1.
Mefford said the space will be renovated, with White Squirrel officially opening on April 22.
Gasper Brewing founder Isaiah King, who launched the brewery in early 2021 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue to work as a consultant to White Squirrel initially.
White Squirrel Brewery, though, will offer many of the craft beers that were on the menu at the original location. No food will be offered initially, but Stevens said he is working with various food truck vendors who will set up at the brewery and provide some of the popular White Squirrel dishes.
“The space we’re acquiring is going to be amazing,” Stevens said on Tuesday. “We’ll be going from 2,000 square feet (on Broadway) to 9,000 square feet.”
That extra space will allow for more seating and potentially a return to a food menu, but Stevens said his focus now is on the brewery.
“We’re not doing food at first,” he said. “We will have food trucks rotating. We’re going to focus on getting the beer right.”
More information about the White Squirrel Arts Fest can be found at the whitesquirrelartsfest.com website.