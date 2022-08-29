Patrons could soon be lifting a toast to two popular Bowling Green watering holes that were at the forefront of the city’s nascent beer-brewing community before nearly having their business tenures cut short by disease and destruction.
White Squirrel Brewery, shuttered in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions, and Blue Holler Brew Supplies, which was leveled in the December tornadoes, are making comebacks.
White Squirrel, which closed its doors at 871 Broadway Ave. in May 2020 because of the pandemic’s social distancing rules, is nearly ready to reopen at a separate downtown location.
Meanwhile, Blue Holler – its building gutted by the powerful winds that blew away many U.S. 31-W By-Pass businesses last December – is in the midst of a rebuilding that could have it open before the first anniversary of the tornadoes.
In both cases, the owners say the response of their loyal customers inspired them to reopen.
“To this day, I get stopped by people who ask when we’re going to open back up,” said Sean Stevens, who started White Squirrel in 2015 in partnership with 440 Main restaurant owner Tom Holmes. “It’s really encouraging. The public’s desire for us to come back is amazing.”
Like Stevens, Blue Holler owner Chris Karraker was buoyed by the public’s response after the tragic storm.
“I had to walk away (after seeing the tornado damage),” Karraker recalled. “I started crying.
“I kinda thought about not even reopening, but that only lasted about six hours. A bunch of people showed up and started moving stuff. A lot of them I didn’t even know.”
For Stevens, the response from White Squirrel fans convinced him to relaunch the brand. He revealed Thursday that he and new business partner Brian Mefford are close to signing a lease on property not far from the original White Squirrel (now the Alley Cat Bar and Grill) and are aiming to start promoting the brewery’s comeback.
“We’ve been planning this for months,” Stevens said. “It has been a slow process, but it’s coming together.”
Stevens and Mefford weren’t ready to reveal the new White Squirrel location, but both said it would be downtown.
“It’s happening,” Mefford said. “We want to be part of downtown revitalization and make it a gathering place that people downtown are craving more than ever.”
It won’t happen overnight, but the business partners already have a vision for what the new White Squirrel will be.
“We’re looking at nine months of work to get the licensing, equipment and renovation done,” Mefford said. “We’re bringing in state-of-the-art equipment that will be front-and-center in the place.
“We want people to be able to watch the beer brewing.”
Stevens said the new White Squirrel will concentrate on brewing, bringing back such customer favorites as jalapeño kolsch beer, and will utilize local food trucks to bring back popular menu items like the hot jam burger.
“Some of my former employees now have food trucks,” Stevens said. “With their help, we’ll bring back some of those menu items. We want to do it right.”
Karraker has a similar outlook, saying he wants to enhance the Blue Holler building.
“The layout of the building will be about the same, but we’ll have a higher ceiling,” he said. “We’re making some small improvements.”
Karraker will continue to sell home brewing supplies along with craft beers, and he hopes to be doing it fairly soon.
“I probably get 10 to 15 people a day asking when we’re going to reopen,” he said. “Once the roof is on, it will go quickly. I hope in the next couple of months to be up and running.”