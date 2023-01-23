White Squirrel Brewery, a Bowling Green staple just like its animal namesake, is returning to town and setting up shop in the Gasper Brewing Co. location at 302 State St.
“While we have loved having the opportunity to serve great beer to our community, we feel this change will enable the brewery to become what we always envisioned,” Gasper Brewing announced in a Facebook post Monday. ”We are discussing and planning multiple immediate improvements to both beer production practices and the customer experience.”
Formerly located on 871 Broadway Ave., White Squirrel Brewery closed its doors in May of 2020 due to capacity restrictions placed on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been planning this for months,” founder Sean Stevens told the Daily News in August. “It has been a slow process, but it’s coming together.”
According to Gasper’s announcement, White Squirrel has agreed to retain the majority of Gasper’s staff and will honor events already planned for 2023.
“Going forward you will still see the familiar faces at the brewery and we will be working as a team to bring the best beer possible to Bowling Green,” the post reads.
“There has been an awakening,” White Squirrel Brewery wrote on Facebook on Monday afternoon.
The brewery, founded in 2015, will be releasing more information about its return Tuesday morning.