A Warren County church will observe a major milestone on Sunday and the community is invited to join in the festivities.
White's Chapel United Methodist Church, which remains at its original location on Hwy. 622 at Drake, is celebrating its 120th anniversary.
Sunday's celebration will begin with the usual worship service at 9:30 a.m.
An afternoon of food, fun and bluegrass music will begin at 4 p.m., with free hot dogs, chips and other snacks being served at 4:30 p.m. Music by the South Union Bluegrass Band will start around 5 p.m.
White's Chapel Church Council Chairman Jana Thornton said, "We have been around 120 years and hope to be around for many more."
She said her dad, his brothers and sisters and their families attended the church, so she also became a member.
"Being raised in this church, I just really never left," she said. "I've been there my whole life."
She said she has visited other churches, but has always returned to White's Chapel.
"It's definitely my home church," she said.
The oldest living member, Evelyn Daniels White of Bowling Green, is 92 and joined the church in 1942. She still attends every Sunday.
Thornton said Sunday's celebration is not just for church members, but also for the community.
Terry Reagan, chair of the trustees at the church, said the real purpose of the event is to celebrate the church being in the community for 120 years.
He said like many small churches in America, the congregation is dwindling.
Thornton hopes the anniversary celebration will be a way to connect to others who could become members.
"There are a lot of new people in our area and we are hoping to reach out to them so they will come out and get to know us," she said.
Reagan said there are 163 homes within three miles of the church and, to get the word out about the celebration, hangers were placed on doors.
"Ironically, this paid off because we have already had three new visitors," he said.
Thornton said the celebration will include a few dedications, in addition to being a fun day for the community.
One of the dedications is for the church's fellowship hall, which was built in 1990 with the support of community, church members and The Porter and Edna Thornton Building Fund.
The date of the 120th anniversary celebration, Sept. 25, 2022, will be dedicated to James David Holcomb and William Odell Moore, who were instrumental in the construction of the fellowship hall.
Reagan said other improvements have been made to the church throughout the years, including a major remodel of the original structure.
"The original structure was remodeled in 1951," he said. "It was torn down to the flooring, a foundation was put around it and then it was rebuilt at the current site."
The boards that were underneath the original metal roof were used on the floor of the new building.
"Even though it is covered in carpet, it's nice that part of the original structure still exists," he said.
In 1968, additional land behind the church was deeded and in 1979, restrooms were added to the building. In 1995, a steeple was added.
The church is also attached to White's Chapel Cemetery, which Reagan said is operated on donations and is totally separate from the church.
The people who donated the original land for the church also donated the land for the cemetery and many of the graves go back over 100 years, he said.
Reagan said the church's history is important and hopes Sunday's event increases the public's interest and attracts more members.
"It's very much a family and community church and it's our hope that the legacy of the church will continue," he said. "We have been blessed."
The celebration, which will be held outdoors, is free of charge and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.